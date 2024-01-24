Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 72 cents to $75.09 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 49 cents to $80.04 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was unchanged at $2.21 a gallon. February heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.68 a gallon. February natural gas rose 19 cents to $2.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $9.80 to $2,016 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 43 cents to $22.89 per ounce, and March copper rose 10 cents to $3.89 per pound.

The dollar fell to 147.59 yen from 148.39 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0889 from $1.0845.