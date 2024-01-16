Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 28 cents to $72.40 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 14 cents to $78.29 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was unchanged at $2.12 a gallon. February heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.66 a gallon. February natural gas fell 41 cents to $2.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $21.40 to $2,030.20 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 24 cents to $23.09 per ounce, and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.77 per pound.

The dollar rose to 147.25 yen from 145.80 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0874 from $1.0951.