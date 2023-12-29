Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 12 cents to $71.65 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 11 cents to $77.04 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $2.10 a gallon. January heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.55 a gallon. February natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $11.70 to $2,071.80 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 28 cents to $24.09 per ounce, and March copper fell 3 cents to $3.89 per pound.

The dollar fell to 141.03 yen from 141.47 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.1040 from $1.1064.