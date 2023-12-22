Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 33 cents to $73.56 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery fell 32 cents to $79.07 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 3 cents to $2.13 a gallon. January heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.66 a gallon. January natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $17.80 to $2,069.10 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 2 cents to $24.57 per ounce, and March copper fell 1 cent to $3.91 per pound.

The dollar rose to 142.50 yen from 142.25 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.1014 from $1.0999.