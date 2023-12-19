Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 97 cents to $73.44 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.28 to $79.23 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 4 cents to $2.20 a gallon. January heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.72 a gallon. January natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $11.60 to $2,052.10 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 21 cents to $24.32 per ounce, and March copper rose 5 cents to $3.90 per pound.

The dollar rose to 143.92 yen from 142.90 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0976 from $1.0917.