Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 15 cents to $71.43 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery fell 6 cents to $76.55 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $2.14 a gallon. January heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.62 a gallon. January natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $9.20 to $2,035.70 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 24 cents to $24.15 per ounce, and March copper was unchanged at $3.89 per pound.

The dollar rose to 142.19 yen from 142.05 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0899 from $1.0991.