Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $2.11 to $71.58 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $2.35 to $76.61 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 10 cents to $2.12 a gallon. January heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.59 a gallon. January natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.39 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $47.60 to $2,044.90 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose $1.47 to $24.39 per ounce, and March copper rose 10 cents to $3.89 per pound.

The dollar fell to 142.05 yen from 143.18 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0991 from $1.0886.