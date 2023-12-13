Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 86 cents to $69.47 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.02 to $74.26 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 4 cents to $2.02 a gallon. January heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.55 a gallon. January natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $4.10 to $1,997.30 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 10 cents to $22.92 per ounce, and March copper was unchanged at $3.79 per pound.

The dollar fell to 143.18 yen from 145.60 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0886 from $1.0791.