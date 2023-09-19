Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 28 cents to $91.20 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 9 cents to $94.34 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 4 cents to $2.66 a gallon. October heating oil rose 8 cents to $3.37 a gallon. October natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 30 cents to $1,953.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 4 cents to $23.46 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.75 a pound.

The dollar rose to 147.86 Japanese yen from 147.75 yen. It fell to $1.0677 from $1.0679 against the euro.