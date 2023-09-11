Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 22 cents to $87.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 1 cent to $90.64 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 7 cents to $2.72 a gallon. October heating oil rose 6 cents to $3.36 a gallon. October natural gas was unchanged at $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $4.50 to $1,947.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 21 cents to $23.38 an ounce and December copper rose 9 cents to $3.81 a pound.

The dollar fell to 146.54 Japanese yen from 147.84 yen. It rose to $1.0746 from $1.0697 against the euro.