Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 40 cents to $75.35 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 17 cents to $79.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 3 cents $2.72 a gallon. August heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.64 a gallon. August natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery was unchanged at $1,980.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 13 cents to $25.39 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $3.81 a pound.

The dollar rose to 139.63 Japanese yen from 138.85 yen. The euro fell to $1.1202 from $1.1228.