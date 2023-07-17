Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.27 to $74.15 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $1.37 to $78.50 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent $2.63 a gallon. August heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.56 a gallon. August natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $8 to $1,956.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 17 cents to $25.02 an ounce and September copper fell 9 cents to $3.84 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.67 Japanese yen from 138.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.1244 from $1.1233.