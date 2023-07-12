Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 92 cents to $75.75 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 71 cents to $80.11 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 5 cents $2.67 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.60 a gallon. August natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $24.60 to $1,961.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose $1.03 to $24.31 an ounce and September copper rose 8 cents to $3.85 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.33 Japanese yen from 140.46 yen. The euro rose to $1.1137 from $1.1000.