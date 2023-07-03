Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 85 cents to $69.79 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 76 cents to $74.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 8 cents $2.46 a gallon. August heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.38 a gallon. August natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose 10 cents to $1,929.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 9 cents to $23.11 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $3.79 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.72 Japanese yen from 144.30 yen. The euro rose to $1.0913 from $1.0911.