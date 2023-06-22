Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $3.02 to $69.51 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $2.98 to $74.14 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 7 cents $2.55 a gallon. July heating oil fell 9 cents to $2.47 a gallon. July natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $21.20 to $1,923.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 34 cents to $22.47 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $3.89 a pound.

The dollar rose to 143.07 Japanese yen from 141.80 yen. The euro fell to $1.0959 from $1.0984.