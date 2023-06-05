Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 41 cents to $72.15 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 58 cents to $76.71 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 2 cents $2.52 a gallon. July heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.38 a gallon. July natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.25 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $4.70 to $1,974.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 11 cents to $23.64 an ounce and July copper rose 4 cents to $3.77 a pound.

The dollar fell to 139.63 Japanese yen from 139.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.0715 from $1.0712.