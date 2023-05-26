Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 84 cents to $72.67 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 69 cents to $76.95 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 3 cents to $2.70 a gallon. June heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.37 a gallon. June natural gas fell 13 cents to $2.18 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose 60 cents to $1,944.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 45 cents to $23.36 an ounce and July copper rose 9 cents to $3.68 a pound.

The dollar rose to 140.63 Japanese yen from 139.99 yen. The euro rose to $1.0730 from $1.0722.