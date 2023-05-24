Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.43 to $74.34 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $1.52 to $78.36 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 6 cents to $2.72 a gallon. June heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.41 a gallon. June natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $9.90 to $1,964.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 38 cents to $23.24 an ounce and July copper fell 9 cents to $3.56 a pound.

The dollar rose to 139.16 Japanese yen from 138.48 yen. The euro fell to $1.0750 from $1.0776.