Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 86 cents to $72.91 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 85 cents to $76.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $2.66 a gallon. June heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.36 a gallon. June natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.32 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $2.70 to $1,974.50 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 24 cents to $23.62 an ounce and July copper fell 4 cents to $3.65 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.48 Japanese yen from 138.56 yen. The euro fell to $1.0776 from $1.0819.