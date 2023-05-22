Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 44 cents to $71.99 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 41 cents to $75.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 7 cents to $2.65 a gallon. June heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.37 a gallon. June natural gas fell 19 cents to $2.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $4.40 to $1,977.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 20 cents to $23.86 an ounce and July copper fell 4 cents to $3.69 a pound.

The dollar rose to 138.56 Japanese yen from 138.10 yen. The euro rose to $1.0819 from $1.0808.