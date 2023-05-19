Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 31 cents to $71.55 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 28 cents to $75.58 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $2.58 a gallon. June heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.36 a gallon. June natural gas was unchanged at $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $21.80 to $1,981.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 43 cents to $24.06 an ounce and July copper rose 4 cents to $3.73 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.10 Japanese yen from 138.68 yen. The euro rose to $1.0808 from $1.0767.