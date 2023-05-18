Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 97 cents to $71.86 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $1.10 to $75.86 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery was unchanged at $2.57 a gallon. June heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.40 a gallon. June natural gas rose 22 cents to $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $25.10 to $1,959.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 27 cents to $23.63 an ounce and July copper fell 6 cents to $3.69 a pound.

The dollar rose to 138.68 Japanese yen from 137.61 yen. The euro fell to $1.0767 from $1.0838.