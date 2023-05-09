Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 55 cents to $73.71 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 43 cents to $77.44 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents $2.48 a gallon. June heating oil rose 1 cent $2.39 a gallon. June natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $9.70 to $2,042.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 7 cents to $25.90 an ounce and July copper fell 3 cents to $3.90 a pound.

The dollar rose to 135.17 Japanese yen from 135.15 yen. The euro fell to $1.0969 from $1.1007.