Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $3.06 to $68.60 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $2.99 to $72.33 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 11 cents $2.32 a gallon. June heating oil fell 6 cents $2.23 a gallon. June natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $13.70 to $2,037.00 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 6 cents to $25.68 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $3.85 a pound.

The dollar fell to 135.46 Japanese yen from 136.69 yen. The euro rose to $1.1058 from $1.1001.