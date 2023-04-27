Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 46 cents to $74.76 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 68 cents to $78.37 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents $2.53 a gallon. May heating oil fell 2 cents $2.35 a gallon. June natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.36 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $3 to $1,999 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 14 cents to $25.21 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $3.88 a pound.

The dollar rose to 133.99 Japanese yen from 133.56 yen. The euro fell to $1.1025 from $1.1039.