Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 36 cents to $82.52 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 22 cents to $86.31 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 1 cent $2.84 a gallon. May heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.64 a gallon. May natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.11 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $39.50 to $2,015.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 47 cents to $25.46 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.11 a pound.

The dollar rose to 133.80 Japanese yen from 132.77 yen. The dollar fell to 1.0999 euro from 1.1046.