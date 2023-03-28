Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 39 cents to $73.20 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 53 cents to $78.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 3 cents to $2.71 a gallon. April heating oil was unchanged at $2.77 a gallon. April natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $19.70 to $1,973.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 27 cents to $23.42 an ounce and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.09 a pound.

The dollar fell to 130.80 Japanese yen from 131.58 yen. The euro rose to $1.0842 from $1.0797.