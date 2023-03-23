Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 94 cents to $69.96 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 78 cents to $75.91 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 2 cents to $2.61 a gallon. April heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.68 a gallon. April natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $46.30 to $1,995.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 47 cents to $23.26 an ounce and May copper rose 8 cents to $4.12 a pound.

The dollar fell to 130.78 Japanese yen from 131.42 yen. The euro fell to $1.0847 from $1.0879.