Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 90 cents to $67.64 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 82 cents to $73.79 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 4 cents to $2.54 a gallon. April heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.69 a gallon. April natural gas fell 12 cents to $2.22 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $9.30 at $1,982.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 19 cents to $22.65 an ounce and May copper rose 6 cents to $3.95 a pound.

The dollar fell to 131.32 Japanese yen from 131.67 yen. The euro rose to $1.0724 from $1.0681.