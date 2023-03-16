Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 74 cents to $68.35 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $1.01 to $74.70 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 6 cents to $2.50 a gallon. April heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.64 a gallon. April natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $8.30 at $1,923 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 19 cents to $21.69 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $3.86 a pound.

The dollar rose to 133.55 Japanese yen from 133.46 yen. The euro rose to $1.0613 from $1.0586.