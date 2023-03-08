Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 92 cents to $76.66 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 63 cents to $82.66 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 1 cent to $2.69 a gallon. April heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.74 a gallon. April natural gas fell 14 cents to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $1.40 at $1,818.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 5 cents to $20.15 an ounce and May copper rose 5 cents to $4.03 a pound.

The dollar rose to 137.24 Japanese yen from 137.12 yen. The euro fell to $1.0545 from $1.0553.