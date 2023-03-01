Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 64 cents to $77.69 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 86 cents to $84.31 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 3 cents to $2.67 a gallon. April heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.87 a gallon. April natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $8.70 to $1,845.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 3 cents to $21.10 an ounce and May copper rose 7 cents to $4.16 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.17 Japanese yen from 136.13 yen. The euro rose to $1.0658 from $1.0583.