Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 42 cents to $80.14 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 22 cents to $86.61 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $2.53 a gallon. March heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.91 a gallon. March natural gas fell 11 cents to $2.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $11 to $1,863.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 23 cents to $21.85 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $4.06 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.47 Japanese yen from 131.50 yen. The euro rose to $1.0717 from $1.0672.