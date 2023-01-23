Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 31 cents to $81.62 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 56 cents to $88.19 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 5 cents to $2.70 a gallon. February heating oil rose 8 cents $3.55 a gallon. February natural gas rose 27 cents to $3.45 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose 40 cents to $1,928.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 38 cents to $23.55 an ounce and March copper was flat at $4.26 a pound.

The dollar rose to 130.68 Japanese yen from 129.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.0859 from $1.0854.