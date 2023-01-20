Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 98 cents to $81.31 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.47 to $87.63 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 5 cents to $2.65 a gallon. February heating oil rose 9 cents $3.47 a gallon. February natural gas fell 10 cents to $3.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $4.30 to $1,928.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 7 cents to $23.94 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $4.25 a pound.

The dollar rose to 129.58 Japanese yen from 128.44 yen. The euro rose to $1.0854 from $1.0831.