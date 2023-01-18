Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 70 cents to $79.48 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 94 cents to $84.98 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 3 cents to $2.52 a gallon. February heating oil rose 1 cent $3.26 a gallon. February natural gas fell 28 cents to $3.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $2.90 to $1,907 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 42 cents to $23.65 an ounce and March copper rose 1 cent to $4.23 a pound.

The dollar rose to 128.69 Japanese yen from 128.35 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.0793.