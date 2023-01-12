Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 98 cents to $78.39 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.36 to $84.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 5 cents to $2.48 a gallon. February heating oil was unchanged at $3.22 a gallon. February natural gas rose 3 cents to $3.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $19.90 to $1,898.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 52 cents to $24 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents to $4.20 a pound.

The dollar fell to 129.31 Japanese yen from 132.42 yen. The euro rose to $1.0847 from $1.0761.