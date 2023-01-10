Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 49 cents to $75.12 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 45 cents to $80.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 4 cents to $2.33 a gallon. February heating oil rose 10 cents to $3.24 a gallon. February natural gas fell 27 cents to $3.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $1.30 to $1,876.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 20 cents to $23.67 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $4.08 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.25 Japanese yen from 131.56 yen. The euro fell to $1.0740 from $1.0750.