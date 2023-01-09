Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 86 cents to $74.63 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.08 to $79.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 5 cents to $2.29 a gallon. February heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.04 a gallon. February natural gas rose 20 cents to $3.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $8.10 to $1,877.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 11 cents to $23.87 an ounce and March copper rose 12 cents to $4.03 a pound.

The dollar fell to 131.56 Japanese yen from 132.03 yen. The euro rose to $1.0750 from $1.0645.