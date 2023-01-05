Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 83 cents to $73.67 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 85 cents to $78.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 1 cent to $2.27 a gallon. February heating oil was unchanged at $2.97 a gallon. February natural gas fell 45 cents to $3.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $18.40 to $1,840.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 54 cents to $23.42 an ounce and March copper rose 8 cents to $3.82 a pound.

The dollar rose to 133.20 Japanese yen from 132.63 yen. The euro fell to $1.0529 from $1.0606.