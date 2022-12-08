Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 55 cents to $71.46 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.02 to $76.15 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 3 cents to $2.05 a gallon. January heating oil rose 10 cents to $2.88 a gallon. January natural gas rose 24 cents to $5.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $3.50 to $1,801.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 33 cents to $23.25 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.88 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.69 Japanese yen from 136.31 yen. The euro rose to $1.0559 from $1.0514.