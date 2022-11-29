Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 96 cents to $78.20 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 16 cents to $83.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery was unchanged at $2.33 a gallon. December heating oil rose 8 cents to $3.30 a gallon. January natural gas rose 4 cents to $7.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $8.40 to $1,763.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 31 cents $21.44 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.64 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.66 Japanese yen from 138.89 yen. The euro fell to $1.0327 from $1.0339.