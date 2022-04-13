Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $3.65 to $104.25 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $4.14 to $108.78 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 14 cents to $3.29 a gallon. May heating oil rose 26 cents to $3.72 a gallon. May natural gas rose 32 cents to $7 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $8.60 to $1,984.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 29 cents to $26.03 an ounce and May copper was unchanged at $4.71 a pound.

The dollar rose to 125.62 Japanese yen from 125.28 yen. The euro rose to $1.0886 from $1.0830.