Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $2.89 to $71.12 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $2.46 to $73.98 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 6 cents to $2.15 a gallon. January heating oil rose 9 cents to $2.26 a gallon. January natural gas rose 4 cents to $3.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $5.90 to $1,788.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 24 cents to $22.53 an ounce and March copper rose 6 cents to $4.35 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.12 Japanese yen from 113.72 yen. The euro rose to $1.1282 from $1.1275.