NEW YORK — Closing arguments conclude in Trump hush money trial, judge to deliver jury instructions Wednesday.
Most Read
-
Double-murder case: Man dismembered pregnant sister in Lakeville home
-
Forest Lake home on rare 'sugar sand' beach lists for $749,900
-
New law shortens defensive driving classes for seniors taking it for the first time
-
Appeals court throws out conviction in death of North football star Deshaun Hill Jr.
-
Interest rates could stay high 'indefinitely,' says Minneapolis Fed president Kashkari