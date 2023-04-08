It is hard to imagine a business not wanting more success.

It's easy to identify businesses that don't care enough to write clearly to customers, and instead cause confusion and stress.

I recently got a letter from an insurance company that carries a policy of mine. Every few years, the premium goes up a bit.

The letter writer acknowledges that the company made an error in its last premium adjustment. "You have two years left on your rate guarantee," the letter says.

But as it turns out, the two years in question dated from my last premium adjustment. My premium will go up later this year, not two years from now.

Confused, I called the company and asked an agent why the statement about having two years left on my rate guarantee did not mean what it said.

After 15 minutes of the agent confusing me even further, she finally said: "You're right, that is not written clearly."

I encouraged her to discuss the letter's language with the company's management so that future communications with policyholders will be clear. I want the company that carries my policy to succeed and survive.

I am not interested in being a mean-spirited critic. I do not look for errors in what I read; they leap off the page at me. Just as excellent writing does.

Here's an example of how a simple change can make meaning clear and, at the same time, give a sentence a stronger ending than this original, which appeared in a major national newspaper:

"In the last five years Ms. Lucca has dealt with the death of her mother, who she said was schizophrenic, as well as the end of a long relationship."

The phrase "as well as" ties so closely to "schizophrenic" that we may think we're about to learn of more ailments.

Better to write: "In the last five years Ms. Lucca has dealt with the end of a long relationship and with the death of her mother, who she said was schizophrenic."

