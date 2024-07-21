Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw is set to make his first start of the season for the Los Angeles on Thursday.

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday night after a 7-6, 11-inning victory over Boston that Kershaw would take the mound for the series finale against San Francisco.

The 36-year old Kershaw, a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, had surgery on his left shoulder in November. He signed a one-year contract, with an option for 2025.

In a rehabilitation start Friday night for Triple-A Oklahoma City, Kershaw went four innings. He allowed three runs on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

He threw three innings in a rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 19, but was shut down for a week after experiencing lingering soreness.

The Dodgers also will get back Tyler Glasnow for the series against San Francisco. The right-hander is scheduled to start Wednesday after missing the past couple weeks due to back tightness.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb