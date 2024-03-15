Tap the bookmark to save this article.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Claude Giroux scored in regulation and the shootout, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2, come-from-behind victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Giroux beat goalie Elvis Merzlikins with a slap shot in the third round of the shootout as Ottawa rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to win its second straight game following a seven-game skid.

Giroux scored at 7:25 of the third period to cut the Senators' deficit to a goal. Tim Stützle tied the game at 2 with 8:03 left in regulation.

Anton Forsberg stopped 35 shots for Ottawa.

Boone Jenner scored 15 seconds into the game and Alex Nylander added a goal in the third period for the Blue Jackets, who have lost three in a row. Merzlikins made 34 saves.

UP NEXT

Senators: At New York Islanders on Saturday.

Blue Jackets: Host San Jose on Saturday.

