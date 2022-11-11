Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Run-heavy Rosemount rolled past Centennial for a 27-0 victory Thursday in the Class 6A state tournament quarterfinals at Stillwater High School.

The victory sends No. 2 Rosemount (11-0) to the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Special teams started the party for Rosemount twice in the first half. The Irish led 7-0 just 93 seconds into the game after a bad snap and catch by Centennial gave oncoming rushers enough time to block a punt attempt. Lucas Klinkner scooped up the bouncing ball and ran 21 yards for a score.

Even successful punts from No. 5 Centennial (8-3) led to problems. In the second quarter, Chance Swansson returned a punt to the Cougars 48-yard line. The solid field position didn't go to waste. Rosemount's Jake Schimmel finished the short drive with a short touchdown run and the Irish led 14-0.

Rosemount called its first pass play mid-third quarter and it was worth the wait for Irish fans. On fourth down, quarterback Landon Danner found Hayden Bills for a 25-yard touchdown. Bills does his best work on the defensive line, but his touchdown put Rosemount ahead 20-0.

Danner got loose for a 43-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cement the victory.