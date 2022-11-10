Mahtomedi took forever to reach the state tournament, and then it took a few more minutes to start playing well.

Those minutes cost the Zephyrs in a three-set loss to Grand Rapids on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A volleyball state tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Grand Rapids won 25-16, 25-17, 25-19.

The Zephyrs (24-6), seeded fifth and making their first appearance at state, fell behind fourth seed Grand Rapids (27-4) 8-1 in the first set.

"We [came] out with no fear and just played. We know how fun it is to be on that floor," Thunderhawks senior Kate Jamtgaard said. "We have girls that haven't been here before. We were able to be there for them and calm their nerves."

Jamtgaard led the Thunderhawks with six aces, seven kills and three blocks.

Senior Katherine Arnason led the Zephyrs with seven kills, four blocks and eight digs. Ellie Mustar had a team-high 15 digs and 16 assists, Clara Schimnowski had five blocks, Abby Bruggeman had nine blocks and Anusha Khandpur had two aces.

"In that first set we got the jitters out," Arnason said. "A lot of the girls only have club experience. It's their first time in the bright lights and a lot of people.

"I feel like we earned being here. This team has earned being the first team in program history to come to state."

Marshall 3, DeLaSalle 0: The unseeded Islanders lost in three sets, 25-10, 25-4, 25-4, to the top-seeded Tigers and still got what they came for.

"We're just grateful to have the experience to come in here and play volleyball," Islanders senior Ava Schwind said. "It is about winning, but it is more about having fun."

The Islanders (13-14) didn't expect much from the first state tournament experience in program history but hope to use it as a springboard for the program.

"It was definitely nerve-racking for me," Islanders junior Lia de Sibour said. "I was the first server. I was shaking on that serve. I just had to take a couple deep breaths."

The Tigers (31-2) have bigger goals than winning one match, but they didn't want to look past the Islanders.

"We keep it in the back of our mind, but we just gotta play our game," Tigers senior Caitlyn Christenson said. "If we just focus on our goals to win the state championship, we can make that happen."

Erin Stauffer and de Sibour led the Islanders with 10 digs each, and Schwind had a team-high three kills.

Randi Wendorff led the Tigers with 16 kills, Lauren Wherry had 29 assists and seven digs, Christenson had 10 digs and Leah Jones had 10 kills and three aces.

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Detroit Lakes 2: Whittney Denno made 22 kills, driving the Komets to a 21-25, 25-21, 25-11, 19-25, 15-13 victory.

Ellie Ask made 16 kills for the Komets (25-8), and Ella Babcock made 15. Jalynn Gunderson had 16 kills for Detroit Lakes (18-6).